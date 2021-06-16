STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation achieves 10 lakh Covid jabs milestone

While as many as 6,30,191 beneficiaries have taken their first dose, 3,79,505 were administered both the doses in the city, the civic body stated.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:45 AM

BMC has achieved the milestone of administering more than 10 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved the milestone of administering more than 10 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the Capital city.

While as many as 6,30,191 beneficiaries have taken their first dose, 3,79,505 were administered both the doses in the city, the civic body stated. A total of 3,45,342 beneficiaries in the 45 plus age group have taken their first dose and 2,27,995 of them are completely vaccinated.

Similarly, a total 1,90,439 beneficiaries in 18-44 age group have received their first dose and 81,645 of them are completely inoculated. As many as 34,040 health workers have also received both the doses while 51,713 frontline workers administered the first dose.

“We have adopted a very elaborate and inclusive plan to cover all beneficiaries of different age groups and sections in the ongoing inoculation drive so that we can fight a well-strategised battle against the pandemic. But we need to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated,” said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh. 

