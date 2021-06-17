BMC installs trash racks to prevent waterlogging

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To prevent urban flooding during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put trash racks at the major drainage channels in the city.

Trash racks are fabricated steel components designed to block floating debris from entering storm water and wastewater systems while maintaining water flow of drainage channels. The BMC has so far set up 26 big trash racks at 10 major storm water drains which helped it prevent clogging of drainage channels thereby reducing the risk of overflowing of storm water during monsoon.

Besides, these racks have been effective in checking water pollution in Daya river, said BMC officials. They added that effluent from drains and sewerage lines in the city used to be discharged directly into the Gangua canal which was flowing into Daya river and polluting it.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said that he has instructed the drainage division of the civic body to identify 20 more small drains to set up these trash racks. The Commissioner has also directed the drainage division to carry out repair work at the vulnerable drainage points.