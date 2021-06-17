STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC installs trash racks to prevent waterlogging

To prevent urban flooding during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put trash racks at the major drainage channels in the city. 

Published: 17th June 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar rains

Image of raining in Bhubaneswar used for representation. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To prevent urban flooding during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put trash racks at the major drainage channels in the city. 

Trash racks are fabricated steel components designed to block floating debris from entering storm water and wastewater systems while maintaining water flow of drainage channels. The BMC has so far set up 26 big trash racks at 10 major storm water drains which helped it prevent clogging of drainage channels thereby reducing the risk of overflowing of storm water during monsoon. 

Besides, these racks have been effective in checking water pollution in Daya river, said BMC officials. They added that effluent from drains and sewerage lines in the city used to be discharged directly into the Gangua canal which was flowing into Daya river and polluting it. 

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said that he has instructed the drainage division of the civic body to identify 20 more small drains to set up these trash racks. The Commissioner has also directed the drainage division to carry out repair work at the vulnerable drainage points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation trash racks
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp