Bhubaneswar: Govt offices to resume work with vaccinated staff

If any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason, he/she must apply for exemption to the head of the department/organisation.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

People standing in queue to collect their antigen test report ignoring social distancing at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Working on plans to resume full-fledged functioning of offices from July 1, the State government on Friday asked nodal officers of all the departments to ensure full vaccination of employees in the Capital city.

In a letter to all heads of departments, Additional Chief Secretary in the General Administration department Sanjeev Chopra said that the objective of the exercise is to ensure that a safe working environment is provided to the employees for discharge of official responsibilities.

Chopra directed that all employees of departments, subordinate offices and offices of public sector undertakings (PSUs) at Bhubaneswar should be fully inoculated and attend office regularly from July 1. If any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason, he/she must apply for exemption to the head of the department/organisation.

He said that employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office from July 1 and their absence will be treated as wilful. A special drive for vaccination of government employees in Bhubaneswar was undertaken from June 10 to June 20. First dose of vaccine was administered to about 6,000 employees. Second phase of the vaccination drive is in progress from June 17 for complete inoculation of the employees.

