STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Man sells six-day-old son for Rs 10,000 to feed family

The newborn was rescued by a team formed by Bhubaneswar Childline with the assistance of Kharavela Nagar police from a woman in Mali Sahi locality of the city on Saturday.

Published: 20th June 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

adoption

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Struggling in the throes of the pandemic that has snatched every means of his survival, a hapless homeless man, staying on the streets of the State Capital, allegedly sold his six-day-old baby boy for Rs 10,000 on Friday so that he could feed his wife and two other children. 

The newborn was rescued by a team formed by Bhubaneswar Childline with the assistance of Kharavela Nagar police from a woman in Mali Sahi locality of the city on Saturday. The Childline was asked to act on the matter by the district child protection officer (DCPO). 

“After receiving information, our priority was to rescue the newborn safely as we were apprehensive that  the woman who had bought him could put his life at risk in order to save herself,” said Childline director, Benudhar Senapati. 

Initial investigation into the matter by Childline suggests the newborn’s father was staying with his family on the road near railway station here. The man reportedly sold the child to overcome the hardships. The woman who had bought the child was taken to Kharavela Nagar police station later in the day for questioning. The woman said that the newborn’s mother told her that the father of the child was threatening to dump him in a drain as he was unable to look after other members of the family. 

“I met her near Station Square recently and saw her child crying. She told me that her husband was threatening to throw away their child. As I and my husband do not have a child, I requested her to give her newborn to us for which she demanded money,” said the woman.

The Childline’s officials produced the newborn before additional Child Welfare Committee here and he was then sent to an adoption centre Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan in the city.  He also demanded the police to ascertain if the child’s father is a drug addict and had sold him for money to buy contraband. “The woman who purchased the child is a native of West Bengal and she has been detained. The father of the child is a nomad and a search operation has been launched to nab him,” said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp