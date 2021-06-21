STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

12,000 street vendors to get COVID assistance from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

While 14,752 street vendors are registered with the BMC, 11,922 have been enlisted for payment in the first phase.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted around 12,000 street vendors for provisioning of financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to sustain their livelihood.

The financial aid will be provided through direct benefit transfer mode from Monday. The move came after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the COVID-19 assistance for the street vendors from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) on June 8. 

The BMC officials said Rs 3.57 crore has been earmarked for this purpose. While 14,752 street vendors are registered with the BMC, 11,922 have been enlisted for payment in the first phase. Due to discrepancies in bank accounts, 2,830 vendors will be paid later after proper verification, said BMC Deputy Commissioner Pramod Kumar Prusty.

Last year, the government had also announced financial assistance worth Rs 3,000 each to over 65,000 street vendors across 114 urban local bodies. Welcoming the decision, secretary of Nikhila Odisha Street Vendors' Association Manoj Swain said the assistance will be of immense support to small vendors as the pandemic has ruined their livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Naveen Patnaik COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp