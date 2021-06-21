STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Development Authority mulls housing projects for low income groups

At present, the BDA has taken up a number of affordable housing and slum redevelopment projects to provide pucca houses to urban poor in the city.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Development Authority

Bhubaneswar Development Authority

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will soon take up housing projects for construction of around 14,000 more dwelling units for people belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) in the city.

The EWS dwelling units will be constructed in eight different projects under affordable housing scheme. "The development authority has received the government approval for construction of these housing units and the projects will commence soon," said a senior official.

At present, the BDA has taken up a number of affordable housing and slum redevelopment projects to provide pucca houses to urban poor in the city. As many as seven affordable housing projects are in progress in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and PPP modes for construction of 8,162 dwelling units, sources said.

While four projects with 5,500 EWS dwelling units have been taken up in PPP mode, three housing projects with 2,662 units are under construction in EPC mode.

BDA Vice-Chairman and Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh recently reviewed the progress of projects under Nilamadhav Awas Yojana and affordable housing project at Chandrasekharpur, EWS housing project at Gadakana, Mahaveer Awas Yojana at Gadakana and Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana at Shantinagar.

He discussed ways to eliminate bottlenecks to expedite the project work for their timely competition. While the deadline for Gadakana EWS project is December 2021, September 2022 has been fixed as deadline for affordable housing project at Chandrasekharpur and Shantinagar.

The Commissioner has instructed that projects, which are to be handed over by developer/contractors in a phase-wise manner, should have adequate physical and social infrastructure facilities which would enable BDA to allot these units to eligible beneficiaries immediately, officials said.

Housing for all

  • 14,000 dwelling units to be built

  • 8,162 units being constructed

  • Deadline for Gadakana EWS project is Dec 2021

  • Affordable housing projects at Chandrasekharpur, Shantinagar in progress

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Bhubaneswar housing projects
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp