Bhubaneswar Development Authority mulls housing projects for low income groups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will soon take up housing projects for construction of around 14,000 more dwelling units for people belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) in the city.

The EWS dwelling units will be constructed in eight different projects under affordable housing scheme. "The development authority has received the government approval for construction of these housing units and the projects will commence soon," said a senior official.

At present, the BDA has taken up a number of affordable housing and slum redevelopment projects to provide pucca houses to urban poor in the city. As many as seven affordable housing projects are in progress in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and PPP modes for construction of 8,162 dwelling units, sources said.

While four projects with 5,500 EWS dwelling units have been taken up in PPP mode, three housing projects with 2,662 units are under construction in EPC mode.

BDA Vice-Chairman and Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh recently reviewed the progress of projects under Nilamadhav Awas Yojana and affordable housing project at Chandrasekharpur, EWS housing project at Gadakana, Mahaveer Awas Yojana at Gadakana and Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana at Shantinagar.

He discussed ways to eliminate bottlenecks to expedite the project work for their timely competition. While the deadline for Gadakana EWS project is December 2021, September 2022 has been fixed as deadline for affordable housing project at Chandrasekharpur and Shantinagar.

The Commissioner has instructed that projects, which are to be handed over by developer/contractors in a phase-wise manner, should have adequate physical and social infrastructure facilities which would enable BDA to allot these units to eligible beneficiaries immediately, officials said.

Housing for all