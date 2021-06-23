ATMA system to ensure safety of staff, passengers at Bhubaneswar railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the safety of passengers and railway staff, an Automatic Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) system was installed at Bhubaneswar railway station on Tuesday. Based on information technology, the ATMA system will support effective screening of passengers for temperature and checking of tickets from a safe distance by staff at entrance of the station.

An East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson said railway employees engaged in screening and ticket checking were subjected to logistical challenges during the COVID pandemic. The new high-tech equipment fitted with cameras and sensors is expected to minimise the risk of infection as screening and ticket checking can be done by maintaining social distance, he said.

ATMA has been installed at Bhubaneswar railway station by Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) as part of its CSR commitment. One more such system will be installed at Puri railway station by PPL and another at Jajpur-Keonjhar road Railway station by Visa Steel Limited soon.

The ATMA system has four features - barcode scanner to scan QR code of IRCTC based train tickets, one speaker, through which the passenger can speak out the PNR number, a temperature scanner to measure the temperature of the passenger entering the station and a camera which will ensure whether the passenger is wearing mask or not.

Bhubaneswar Station Director Chitaranjan Nayak said the screening machine has been installed at the entry point of the station. A designated place has been fixed for passengers to stand and show their ticket along with photo identity proof. Their images are then scanned, he said.

Forest officer succumbs to COVID-19

BHUBANESWAR: Senior OFS officer SMT Rahman succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. The 52-year-old officer was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. After serving as the DFO in Satkosia Wildlife Division and Cuttack, Rahman was posted at the PCCF headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

This is the second death of a forest officer due to COVID in the State within two weeks. Two weeks back, senior IFS officer Santosh Banchhur had died due to post-COVID complications. He held many important positions in the department.