STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Heavy rain triggers urban deluge in Bhubaneswar, exposes city's shoddy monsoon preparedness 

Residents were left to fend for themselves as drain-water gushed in through their houses in Nayapalli, Behera Sahi and other residential areas.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Houses in Bhubaneswar flooded after the heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rain since Tuesday night caused water-logging in several parts of Bhubaneswar and affected normal life across the city on Wednesday morning. 

The brief spell of rain at regular intervals also exposed shoddy monsoon preparedness in the Smart City that had been adjudged fourth-best State Capital in the Ease of Living Index released by the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) last week.

Residents were left to fend for themselves as drain-water gushed in through their houses in Nayapalli, Behera Sahi and other residential areas.

A flood-like situation occurred at Chintamaniswar area of the city where water started overflowing drains in the morning. 

With the drainage system of the city proving ineffective, most of the low-lying areas in the city remained inundated in the stormwater for hours. The perennial problem of waterlogging also gripped Acharya Vihar, Bomikhal, Rasulgarh, Old Town, Bhimatangi and many other parts. 

People who stepped out of home for marketing during the relaxation period of the lockdown were seen wading through knee-deep water on the approach roads to reach markets in many parts of the city. 

The usual sight of urban flooding on NH 16 and its service road in front of Iskcon temple at Nayapalli during monsoon also resurfaced after the early morning showers.

Vehicles were seen negotiating with waist-deep water on the service road of the NH as the stretch remained water-logged for more than an hour.  Apart from Iskcon road, most parts of Gajapati Nagar in Ward no -12 also remained water-logged till 8.30 am. 

"The residential area remained flooded as internal drains in the locality continue to remain chocked. Besides, there is unauthorised construction over drains everywhere. We have flagged the issue several times. However, the civic body is yet to act," said BK Dash, a resident from the locality. 

At least eight complaints related to water-logging were received by the multi-agency control room of the civic body. 

BMC drainage division engineer Goutam Chandra Das said that pump sets were used in at least 14 low-lying areas of the city to clear water logging.

"We have already deployed pump sets in 27 vulnerable points of the city that are prone to water-logging," Das said. 

BMC officials claimed that the water-logging problem was addressed immediately as they had carried desiltation of the 10 major strom water drainage channels on a priority by mid-June. 

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said around 78 mm precipitation was recorded at in the state Capital till 7 am. They said thundershower and rainfall activities are likely to continue in the city this week.

Locals said as more rain is expected in the coming days, things may turn worse if the encroachments are not cleared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rains Bhubaneswar rains Bhubaneswar drainage Odisha weather Bhubaneswar floods waterlogging
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp