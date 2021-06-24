STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marginal rise recorded in COVID-19 infections in Bhubaneswar

Amid speculation of a possible third wave, the declining test rate and the spike in daily infection count has raised concern.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:07 AM

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The daily infection count in Bhubaneswar recorded a marginal spike for second day in a row as 375 new cases were detected in the city in last 24 hours.

With 3,315 active cases, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the city also increased to over 11 per cent from the 8-9 per cent in the recent days. Amid speculation of a possible third wave, the declining test rate and the spike in daily infection count has raised concern.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) statistics suggested that the death toll due to the infection also reminded high as four more Covid patients in the city succumbed to the infection and other comorbidities.

The city had recorded 339 cases on Tuesday after a declining trend of the infection during the weekend shutdown during which the daily caseload dropped below 300 mark.  

