Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa new Vigilance Director

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major reshuffle in the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) level, the State government on Thursday posted Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa, the Additional DGP (Law and Order), as Director, Vigilance. The move comes after the incumbent Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi succumbed to Covid-19 last week.

According to a notification issued by Home Department, Lalit Das, present ADG of Police (headquarters) has been transferred and posted as Director, Intelligence. RK Sharma, Director, Intelligence will succeed Jethwa as ADGP of Police (Law and Order).

Sudhansu Sarangi, CMD of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC) has been transferred and posted as officer on special duty in the Home department. Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has been posted as ADG of Police (Crime Branch). He will also remain in additional charge as CMD of OSPHWC.

Likewise, Arun Bothra, CMD of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation and CEO of CRUT has been posted as Transport Commissioner. Asheet Kumar Panigrahy, the present Inspector General of Police (Home Guards and Fire Services) has been posted as IG, Vigilance.