Council of Higher Secondary Education in a spot over SC deadline

​It is yet to complete the process of formulating the criteria for assessment and thus, officials are not sure if they will be able to publish the results as per the given deadline.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:40 AM

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

The SC directed the state boards to declare the internal assessment results of Class XII examination by July 31. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court’s directions to the state boards to publish internal assessment results for Plus II students by July-end has put the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in a spot. The Council had fixed the deadline to publish the results by the second week of August. 

An official said the SC deadline has thrown additional challenges for them as students from nearly 30 different boards are pursuing Plus II under CHSE-affiliated higher secondary schools in the State. 

“Unlike the CBSE, we have students from 30 different boards including CBSE, CISCE and NOIS. We are still at the stage of analysing Class X marks of these students for the alternative assessment”, he said.

In the absence of internal exams in Plus II, the Council has announced to award marks to students on the basis of their matric score and practical tests. It has asked the higher secondary schools to submit practical records of the students by July 7. While the officials said it will be too early to say as to when the exercise will be completed, Vice-Chairman of CHSE Tusarkanti Tripathy said they will try their best to publish the results as early as possible.

“Since it is a direction from the Apex Court, we will work on publishing the results as soon as possible. We are hopeful to meet the deadline,” he said. 

The SC on Thursday directed the state boards to declare the internal assessment results of Class XII examination by July 31. The Apex Court, however, had made it clear that there can’t be a ‘fit-all’ scheme and each board is autonomous and free to formulate its own evaluation method for students.

