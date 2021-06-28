Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rejigs women wing of BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after reshuffling district observers and senior observers of the party, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed a jumbo team of the party’s women wing Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) including advisors, working presidents, zone presidents and senior vice-presidents.

The Chief Minister appointed five senior leaders as advisor of the women’s wing to kickstart political activities after nearly two years. The advisors are Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, former MP Rita Tarai, party MLAs Latika Pradhan and Nandini Devi. Besides, Subhasini Jena, Sulata Deo and Nibedita Mohanty have been appointed as working presidents of the BJMD. However, former minister Snehangini Chhuria will continue as the president of the BMJD.

While Kasturi Mohapatra has been appointed as the secretary general, Jayashree Das will be the new treasurer. Manasi Sundarray is the social media coordinator of the women’s wing. The team announced by the party president includes seven zone presidents, nine senior vice-presidents, 27 vice-presidents, 35 general secretaries, 36 secretaries and 28 joint secretaries. Besides, presidents of 33 BJD organisational districts were also announced by the Chief Minister. A 69-member executive body was announced.

Reshuffling in the youth and student wings of the party is also on the cards. Sources said that after putting in a new organisation, the Chief Minister will turn attention to review the performance of different ministers which was to begin from May 15. The review was postponed because of the second wave Covid-19 pandemic which was at its peak in May. The review is likely to be held after July 1 if the pandemic remains under control by then.