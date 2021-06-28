STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rejigs women wing of BJD

The Chief Minister appointed five senior leaders as advisor of the women’s wing to kickstart political activities after nearly two years.

Published: 28th June 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after reshuffling district observers and senior observers of the party, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed a jumbo team of the party’s women wing Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) including advisors, working presidents, zone presidents and senior vice-presidents.

The Chief Minister appointed five senior leaders as advisor of the women’s wing to kickstart political activities after nearly two years. The advisors are Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, former MP Rita Tarai, party MLAs Latika Pradhan and Nandini Devi. Besides, Subhasini Jena, Sulata Deo and Nibedita Mohanty have been appointed as working presidents of the BJMD. However, former minister Snehangini Chhuria will continue as the president of the BMJD.

While Kasturi Mohapatra has been appointed as the secretary general, Jayashree Das will be the new treasurer. Manasi Sundarray is the social media coordinator of the women’s wing. The team announced by the party president includes seven zone presidents, nine senior vice-presidents, 27 vice-presidents, 35 general secretaries, 36 secretaries and 28 joint secretaries. Besides, presidents of 33 BJD organisational districts were also announced by the Chief Minister. A 69-member executive body was announced.

Reshuffling in the youth and student wings of the party is also on the cards. Sources said that after putting in a new organisation, the Chief Minister will turn attention to review the performance of different ministers which was to begin from May 15.  The review was postponed because of the second wave Covid-19 pandemic which was at its peak in May. The review is likely to be held after July 1 if the pandemic remains under control by then. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp