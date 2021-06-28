Odisha government effects IAS reshuffle, Malkangiri Collector shifted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a massive rejig in the IAS cadre, the State government on Sunday transferred Malkangiri Collector Yeddula Vijay as the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Cuttack. Vijay is embroiled in a tender fixing controversy. The incumbent DRDA Project Director, Jajpur, Vishal Singh will take over as Malkangiri Collector.

Government transferred three collectors including Vijay and assigned new positions to several other senior bureaucrats. Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha has been transferred and posted as the State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA). He will remain in additional charge as the Member Secretary of ‘Mo School’ Abhiyan. Lingaraj Panda, State Project Director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, has been appointed as the Collector of Gajapati.

Similarly, Sonepur Collector Monisha Banerjee has been appointed as Collector of Bargarh. Aboli Sunil Naravane, ADM Rourkela, will replace Banerjee as the Sonepur Collector. Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Special Secretary in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has been posted as Secretary-cum-Commissioner in the same department.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Bhupendra Singh Poonia, the present State Project Director of OSEPA, has been appointed as managing director of IPICOL in place of Jawale Nitin Bhanudas. Similarly, Prem Chandra Chaudhary, officer on special duty in the General Administration and Public Grievance department is the new CEO of WODC.