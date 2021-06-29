Congress targets Centre, Odisha government over dearness allowance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday targeted both the Centre and the State government for not increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of employees and pensioners since January, 2020.

Former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said that releasing the pending DA will activate the economy further during the pandemic. He said that both the Centre and the State have held back 14 per cent DA since the pandemic started in January, 2020.

“This act of the government has put the salaried people in great distress because of high prices of essential commodities. Immediate steps should be taken to increase the DA as government employees play a crucial in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.