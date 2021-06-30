STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iconic Odia newscaster Upendra Pahadsingh no more

Former Odia senior news reader of All India Radio (AIR) Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday.

Published: 30th June 2021

Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Former Odia senior news reader of All India Radio (AIR) Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi for nearly a month for age-related ailments.

Pahadsingh was in his 80s. One of the most popular voices among the AIR listeners for several decades, he was residing in the National Capital after his retirement. Loved for his voice modulation, the legendary newscaster was a household name and ruled the radio news scene in the 90s.

Many of his fans expressed grief at his demise. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Pahadsingh’s voice and news reading style attracted millions of listeners. “Demise of Pahadsingh who had brought innovation in the field of wireless news reading, has created a huge void in the radio world”, the Minister said.

