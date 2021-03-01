STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Barbil-Bansapani rail link: Odisha govt seeks DMF funding

The Commerce and Transport department has requested Keonjhar Collector, who is also the managing trustee of DMFT to consider the new rail line project for funding from DMF.

Published: 01st March 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

railway, rail track

Bansapani-Barbil new rail project

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has proposed to utilise funds from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) of Keonjhar to complete the Bansapani-Barbil new rail project, which has been hanging fire for the last five years due to financial constraints. The Commerce and Transport department has requested Keonjhar Collector, who is also the managing trustee of DMFT to consider the new rail line project for funding from DMF.

“After conducting traffic study of the 18 km Bansapani-Barbil new line, Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a State government-led join venture company with Indian Railways, has proposed to execute the short link railway line, if it can be funded entirely from DMF,” a letter from the department said.

The proposed rail line will provide direct connectivity to iron ore loading stations on Noamundi-Bolani section to Bansapani under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER) for onward movement of minerals to steel plants and ports of the State for export. “It will open doors for mines located in the immediate vicinity of the project alignment. Besides, the running time of Puri-Barbil Express train can be reduced by 30 minutes via the new line,” the letter said.

As per DMF guidelines, construction of roads, bridges, railways and waterways are permissible for funding under other priority activities. The estimated cost of the proposed rail line between Barbil and Bansapani is Rs 363.38 crore. A passenger train from Puri to Rourkela via Barbil is running on Jakhpura-Banspani route since 2009.

However, the passengers face inconvenience as they have to travel an extra 70 km and spend four hours more as the train has to pass through neighbouring Jharkhand to reach Barbil from Bansapani due to the small missing link, said a member of the Barbil Bikash Parishad which has been fighting for the missing link for a long time.

The State government has been requesting the Ministry of Railways for budgetary provision for the new line since the project was sanctioned in 2016-17. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been pursuing the Bansapani-Barbil project along with Burhamura-Chakulia and Gunupur-Theruveli rail links with the Railway Ministry since 2014 to ensure seamless flow of traffic between industrial and mining areas and ports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bansapani-Barbil new rail project Odisha
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp