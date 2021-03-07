Odisha’s women empowerment model, one of best in country: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday claimed that the empowerment model for women in Odisha is one amongst the best in the country and announced that the State government will continue to ensure women in the State have the best possible supporting policies and programmes to be successful in various sectors.

Launching the first FLO Odisha Women’s awards instituted by FICCI to acknowledge the women achievers in different fields in Odisha, the Chief Minister said that his government has always been a champion of the cause of women empowerment. Stating that Mission Shakti, one of the key initiatives of government’s empowerment model, has successfully brought over eight million women from the four walls of family to socio-economic vibrancy, Naveen said that the rural women are now increasingly becoming a major contributor to the State’s growing economy.

“I am glad that with initiatives like Make-in-Odisha, Start-Up Odisha and Skilled-in-Odisha, more women in Odisha are coming to entrepreneurship,” he said. The Chief Minister said that Odisha became the first State in the country to resolve in the State Assembly to allocate 33 per cent of seats in the Parliament and State Legislative Assembly to women. “Since 2011, panchayat and urban local bodies in State are represented by over 50 per cent women,” he said.

Congratulating all the awardees, the Chief Minister described them as role models for many young women. He said that late Biju Patnaik all through his life championed the cause of women empowerment in India. The Chief Minister thanked FICCI-FLO for its endeavour to encourage and facilitate women to showcase their talents, skills and energy at the grassroots, middle and senior levels, for an inclusive economic growth trajectory. He also congratulated Dharitri Patnaik, Chairperson of FLO Bhubaneswar and her team for the efforts in women empowerment.

FICCI FLO national president Jahnabi Phookan in her address said that the award celebrates women of excellence from various fields, who not only believed in themselves but dared to break all barriers. She also commended the vision and policies of the Chief Minister for empowerment of women in the State. Dharitri highlighted the significant works taken up by the FLO Chapter in the State. “I am confident that FLO Bhubaneswar will play a critical role in shaping the policies and schemes for women entrepreneurs but transforming lives through various initiatives,” she said. IPS officer Arun Bothra and Chairperson of FICCI Odisha State Council Monica Nayyar Patnaik were present.