STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Cabinet approves restructuring of excise cadre

Five new excise police stations to come up for better administration

Published: 07th March 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government has decided to restructure the Odisha Excise Service cadre with creation of 304 more regular posts increasing the strength to 2,210 from 1,906 at different levels. A proposal to this effect was approved at the meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The proposal included introduction of direct recruitment at the level of deputy superintendent of excise to the extent of 40 per cent of the total sanctioned strength.

Two new excise districts, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, will also be carved out from the existing Khurda and Sundargarh districts due to large areas under their jurisdiction. Besides, five new excise police stations at Tihidi, Baliapal, Bhuban, Begunia and Sundargarh will be created to strengthen excise administration. The office of Excise Commissioner, Odisha will henceforth function as a directorate. It will be carved out from the existing Board of Revenue with own cadre management and staffing pattern.

The proposal of OPTCL to develop the required power infrastructure at Paradip to meet the demand of the proposed Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) was also approved by the Cabinet. The OPTCL has proposed to construct a high voltage gas insulated sub-station (GIS) at Paradip along with associated lines with an estimated cost of Rs 637.5 crore. This includes 30 pc equity from Odisha government of Rs 191.23 crore.

The balance amount of Rs 446.21 crore will be met by OPTCL through loan from banks and financial institutions. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the project to be completed in three years will cater to the power demand of the upcoming industries in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara districts and industries linked to Haridaspur-Paradip railway line.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to provide a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd to be utilised for production and procurement of seeds and quality planting materials. It will help in increasing production and productivity of different crops to benefit the farmers, he said. Besides, a decision was taken to create a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for pre-positioning of fertiliser in the State by Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation and Odisha Agro Industries Ltd.

Interest-free loans will be sanctioned by the Agriculture department to these two organisations for fertiliser operations for nine months and refunded back to the government within the stipulated period. The Cabinet also approved the amendment of Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 to allow reappointment and further employment of chairpersons and members of Lokayukta after demitting office. A proposal to lease 25 decimal of land in Samalpur and Bamapada villages in Remunal tehsil of Balasore district for establishment of satellite centre of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was also approved.

Other Proposals

Corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd 
Rs 100 crore corpus fund for pre-positioning of fertiliser in the State 
Amendment of Odisha Lokayukta Act to allow reappointment of chairpersons and members 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha cabinet
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp