'Cultural Corridor’ in Capital to showcase Odisha's art'

Sources said the vending zone in front of RD Women’s University will be demolished to pave way for a foot overbridge for the convenience of students as well as tourists. 

Published: 10th March 2021 09:10 AM

A boy performing bicycle stunt on Odisha's Janpath Road. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced to set up a ‘Cultural Corridor’ along Janpath road to showcase Odisha’s diverse art and culture and provide a platform for artisans to sell their products directly to consumers. 

Work on the corridor will be taken up under Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited’s ongoing Smart Janpath project. It will come up on the stretch from Rama Devi Women’s University to Rupali Square on Janpath road, a prime business locality of the State capital. BMC officials said special kiosks will be put up along the stretch to showcase and sell famous items and indigenous products from different districts such as Koraput coffee, Kandhamal turmeric (haldi) and applique handicraft of Pipili. 

As many as 30 kiosks will be put up along the stretch. The civic body will write to the collectors to appoint a representative from their respective districts to man the kiosks. The initiative is aimed at attracting visitors and tourists and promote Bhubaneswar as a vibrant city. It will also help improve livelihoods of people, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds and gifted artisans of the State by providing them a platform and access to a larger market, the civic body’s officials said. 

BMC South East Zone deputy commissioner Anshuman Rath said civic amenities such e-toilet, two police desks among others will be made available on the stretch and the existing vending zone removed. Eviction drive will be carried out soon to clear encroachments from the road.Sources said the vending zone in front of RD Women’s University will be demolished to pave way for a foot overbridge for the convenience of students as well as tourists. 

Promoting Culture 

  • 30 kiosks will be erected on Janpath road
  • Special kiosks will be erected along the stretch to showcase indigenous products from different districts
  • Vending zone in front of RD Women’s University will be demolished to pave way for a foot overbridge 
