STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Now people in Bhubaneswar can report street crimes via WhatsApp

People can report or share information on crimes at WhatsApp number 7077798111, which will be operated by Special Squad officers in the office of DCP.

Published: 16th March 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid rising cases of snatching in the Capital city, Bhubaneswar police on Monday
launched a WhatsApp number  to receive information from the citizens on various street crimes.

People can report or share information on crimes at WhatsApp number 7077798111, which will be operated by Special Squad officers in the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), here.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said the citizens can report crimes like snatchings, eve-teasing, theft, suspicious movement of individuals, and others in the form of messages, pictures and videos through the WhatsApp number.

If a victim is not able to visit a police station, he/she can reach out to the police on the WhatsApp number and the cops will collect the complaints from their residence.

"In some instances, people also spot snatchers while fleeing after committing the crime. They can click photographs or shoot videos of snatchers and send us. Their identity will not be revealed. Some citizens are also aware about the goons in their areas. They can also share information about them," said the DCP.

The victims or locals can also share the CCTV footage of the crimes to the police on the WhatsApp number.

This apart, a citizen can know about the status of his/her complaint related to property offences like theft or snatching of mobile phone, gold ornaments and other valuables by contacting the police on the same number.

"Citizens can contact us on the number if a police station is not receiving their complaint related to property offences," said Dash.

The Capital city has witnessed a rise in incidents of robbery in the last four years.

About 193 incidents of robbery were reported in 2017, 194 in 2018, 266 in 2019 and 330 till November, 2020.

The police have also urged the citizens and private institutions to install high quality CCTV cameras on their premises so that the footages can help them to detect crimes taking place in the city.

Last year, Commissionerate Police had launched an anti-extortion task force helpline number for the citizens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deputy Commissioner of Police Whatsapp
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp