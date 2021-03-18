Sisir Ratho new PCCF 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday appointed senior IFS officer Sisir Kumar Ratho as the new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF). He will take over the charge from acting PCCF and HoFF Jitendra Kumar.

The 1987 batch IFS officer who was serving as the Additional Director General of Forests (Forest Conservation) in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had been repatriated to the home (Odisha) cadre recently. He has also served as the Special Secretary in the State Housing and Urban Development department earlier.