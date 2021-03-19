STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buried Jagati of Sari Deula dug out by ASI

Published: 19th March 2021 12:04 PM

The ASI team working on Jagati portion of Sari Deula in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Jagati (frontal raised platform) of the Sari temple, which lay buried under encroachments for many decades, has finally been excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The temple floor that was first discovered in January, has also been further excavated revealing mouldings below the structure. The floor and mouldings are very similar to the one found in north-eastern direction of the temple earlier last month. 

The Jagati complete with steps leading to the temple’s Jagamohan and ornate panels on both sides, was buried under a road and other constructions.  “We are half way through the excavation at Sari Deula. So far, we have discovered three temple bases in the north direction of the temple including one with an impression of Yoni Peetha besides, the ornate Jagati found in front of the west-facing temple”, said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik. He informed that the southern side of the Sari temple will soon be excavated so that the complete temple structure and its complex can be exposed. 

The Jagati has been decorated with the motifs of Salabhanjika (woman holding a tree), Sikhyadana (a guru teaching his disciples), Gajakranta (lion trampling an elephant), Jagrata motifs(lions/horses with warriors on their back), a set of Nara-Vyala (image of a half man and half lion with foliated tails as seen in post-Gupta period) and Nari-Vyala. 

While sculptures of Nara-Vyala and Nari-Vyala have also been seen in Sun temple at Konark, the archaeologists said such motifs are generally seen in Kalingan temple architecture style. The rest sculptures in the panels are of Nyayikas in different bhava-bhangi and musicians.

Scientific cleaning will continue for another 12.5 metre from the frontal porch of the temple. Only after excavating the entire area around the temple, the ASI will be in a position to finalise how much of the temple complex needs to be protected. “After that we can begin the conservation work of the new found portions of the protected Sari temple”, said Malik.

