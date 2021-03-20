STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi takes up local issues with Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has submitted 10 proposals to different Union Ministers to address various issues pertaining to her constituency. "The proposals are based on grievances received from the people of Bhubaneswar constituency during my field visit to different localities and public interaction," Sarangi said. 

The MP submitted a proposal to Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan to select the State Capital as one of the nine cities for setting up of science and technology city cluster under the University Research Joint Industry Translational (URJIT) initiative. 

She urged the Union Minister to take immediate measures to set up a centre of excellence for marine biotechnology under the aegis of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

Sarangi also submitted a proposal to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking his intervention for construction of two vehicle underpasses at Nijagada Tapanga square and Maplipada square in Khurda. 

She proposed to construct a foot over bridge or underpass at Palla Chowk in Pallatotapada panchayat of Khurda to prevent road mishaps. During her meeting with Union Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar, she requested for 150-bed ESI super specialty hospital at Jagannathprasad on the outskirts of the city.  

Based on the grievances received from members of All Odisha EPF Pensioners’ Association and All Odisha Bank Retirees Association, and ex-servicemen, the local MP also sought Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention to increase their monthly pension.

