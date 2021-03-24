STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar man forces liquor bottle into wife’s private parts, detained

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly forced a liquor bottle into his wife’s private parts after she refused to get into prostitution.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:07 AM

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

The accused Chandan Acharya was staying with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter in a rented house at Padmavati Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits. He is is an auto driver by profession.

The accused Chandan Acharya was staying with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter in a rented house at Padmavati Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits. He is is an auto driver by profession.

The woman lodged a police complaint on Monday alleging that Chandan had been trying to force her into flesh trade and would assault her upon refusal.

The couple had a fight over the issue on the day and in a fit of rage, he forced a liquor bottle into her private parts. 

Police said the complainant, who is a native of Phulbani, was sent to a hospital for medical examination. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 498A and 506 of IPC. Chandrasekhapur police have detained Acharya.

In another incident in Bharatpur area, a woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide following a fight with her male friend.

A PCR van and an ambulance rushed to the spot after she attempted to consume a disinfectant liquid, said police. Her condition is stable and further probe is on.

