Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays stone for Kalinga Studio development

Published: 26th March 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone at Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone at Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone for renovation of Kalinga Studio in the Capital city. While the State government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the project, work will be implemented by IDCO by December 2022.

The project envisages direct employment to 2,000 persons in entertainment sector along with indirect jobs for more than 10,000 people.

“With completion of the project, the entertainment industry will receive a massive boost for promotion of art, culture and heritage along with cinema, and also create large scale employment opportunities for the people of the State in film, media, and entertainment industry”, said the Chief Minister.

Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) Chairman Satybrata Tripathy informed that the Kalinga Studio will be developed into three zones.

While one zone will include indoor shooting halls, theme-based parks, make believe shooting locales; the other will have post-production facilities such as dubbing and mixing studio, animation work station, editing suite, DI (Digital Intermediate) studio.

Another zone will have preview theatre, directors’ room, space for brainstorming, script narration, casting, recording lab, radio and media houses and many other facilities. 

“Our aim is to develop the studio with the dual purpose of creating a world-class film-making destination and initiating cine tourism”, he said. 

Along with shooting and film production, the studio will be developed as an entertainment and leisure hub.

It will have infrastructure for live performances, adventure parks, kids play area, water games, castle view, snow world along with boarding and lodging facilities for the film crew, and space for social and cultural gatherings.

“Some renovation work on the studio had started in 2019 but the property was again damaged in the Fani cyclone. We had built some parts of the studio and gave them out for film shooting. In the process, the OFDC has so far earned Rs 4.5 lakh”, Tripathy informed.

