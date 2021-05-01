STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31 per cent jump in Bhubaneswar's active coronavirus cases

The new infection count included 944 cases of local transmission and 175 cases of quarantine.  

Published: 01st May 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Active case tally in the State Capital crossed 7,500 mark as a record 1,119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 while two more succumbed to the disease in the city in last 24 hours.  

The fresh infections recorded on the day was a 31 per cent jump from the previous day count of 851 persons who tested positive. The new infection count included 944 cases of local transmission and 175 cases of quarantine.  With 58 new cases of local transmission, Patia remained the worst affected.

As many as 22 persons in quarantine in Nayapalli area also tested positive. BMC officials sealed the Indradhanu market at Nayapalli over violation of social distancing protocols. The market will reopen on Monday. Meanwhile, the Forest department announced shutdown of Nandankanan Zoological Park and the State Botanical Garden for 15 days.

Nandankanan deputy director Bimal Prasanna Acharya said the zoo will remain closed from May 1 to 15 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

