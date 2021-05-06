STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar youths on mission to overcome blood crisis

Among the worst sufferers of the raging pandemic are those suffering from blood diseases, who require regular transfusions.

Published: 06th May 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel donating blood at a camp organised by Niranjan and Haraprasad in Bhubaneswar.

A police personnel donating blood at a camp organised by Niranjan and Haraprasad in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Among the worst sufferers of the raging pandemic are those suffering from blood diseases, who require regular transfusions. While the SOS calls for plasma donors have gone up manifold to save lives of Covid patients, normal blood donation activities have almost come to a standstill leaving people with thalasemia, haemophilia and other critical patients in the lurch. 

With the State Capital gripped with an acute blood crisis, two youths have come forward to organise special blood donation camps to help thalasemia and other patients needing transfusion. Niranjan Pattanaik (26),  a mechanic at Arundhati Motors and Haraparasad Mohapatra (34), the project manager of UNDP-funded plastic waste management programme in Bhubaneswar, have launched an initiative ‘Mission Raktadan’ to organise in-house blood donation camps at Capital Hospital blood bank.

The blood bank has been reeling under acute shortage since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. The duo had organised around 50 camps last year to support the blood bank. They have targeted 100 such camps this year of which 35 are already done. 

City youths on mission to overcome blood crisis

“Around 20 to 30 thalasemia patients visit the hospital on a daily basis. Besides, blood is also required for other critical patients everyday. However, the patients are facing a lot of trouble due to the pandemic that has severely affected mega blood donation camps,” said Haraparasad.  He said that their blood donation camps, which are mostly in-house (organised within the hospital premises) these days, are helping in dealing with the crisis to some extent.

“We are organising the camps with just 5-10 donors,” said Niranjan.  The interesting aspect of these camps is that they are mostly organised to celebrate birthdays, marriage anniversaries and other such special occasions. Many individuals including School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and State Khadi Board president Sangram Paikray with supporters and friends have joined the initiative and donated blood on their birthdays. 

Niranjan said with Odisha having a population of around 4.5 crore, the annual blood requirement is around 4.5 lakh units. However, the State has been failing to meet this target, more so after the outbreak of the pandemic.  “Apart from organising mini camps, we have also created WhatsApp groups with around 500 members to arrange donors for critical patients requiring blood in hospitals, including the private ones, in the city,” Niranjan said. The duo said several organisations such as Just Help, National Youth Projects and Lifeline Charitable Trusts are pitching in with monetary support to their initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar youth blood donation coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp