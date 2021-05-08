Drive-in to Bhubaneswar's Esplanade Mall to get the second jab

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As session sites across the city continue to witness huge rush, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced a drive-in vaccination facility on pilot basis at Esplanade Mall near Rasulgarh Square here for people waiting for their second dose.

The drive will start on May 8 and continue till May 15 except on May 9. As per the decision taken by the civic body, anyone in the 45 plus age group who has taken the first jab, at a private or government facility, can drive-in for the second dose of the vaccine at the new vaccination centre after booking a slot online on the Cowin portal. Slot booking for the drive has already been started.

While 400 people will be vaccinated at the site on May 8, 500 will be inoculated on the remaining days between May 10 and 15.

“Those who have booked their slots online for vaccination at the site will have to drive-in to the parking lot of the mall and wait inside their vehicle for their turn. Those visiting the site on two-wheelers will also have to wait at the designated spot. The vaccination will be done at the exit point. After the inoculation, the beneficiaries will drive out,” said BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

He said while pillion riding is not allowed for those visiting the site on two-wheelers, only two persons are allowed to visit the mall in four-wheelers to ensure social distancing is not compromised.

Aadhar card and certificate of first dose vaccination have to be carried to the vaccination centre as proof. Besides, no vehicle will be allowed inside the parking lot without slot booking.

Chaudhary said the move is being implemented on trial basis.

“If found feasible, more such drive-in vaccination centres will be opened in the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, citizens have suggested the civic body to open vaccination centres at open spaces such as stadiums and school and college grounds. BMC teams visited different vaccination sites to check whether social distancing is being maintained on the premises during vaccination.