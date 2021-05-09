Odisha BJP mobilises cadres to assist in COVID-19 inoculation drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government is setting stage for expanding its third phase of Covid vaccination drive beyond the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area and registration in CoWin portal for people in the age group of 18-44 years has commenced from April 28, the BJP has mobilised its cadres to assist people in registration and slot booking.

A five-member committee led by State BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra has been formed at the State level to monitor the vaccination programme.

The other members of the committee include Nayan Mohanty, Balabhadra Majhi, Abhimanyu Sethy and Tankadhar Tripathy.

The State has been divided into four zones and the four members have been assigned one zone each.

“Similar committees have been constituted at the district-level to guide party workers at block and panchayat level for offering assistance to people getting them registered for getting their jabs,” Baxipatra said.

Since internet is a big issue in large part of the State especially rural areas and many people do not have smart phones, the party has directed the district units to mobilise cadres to help people who need assistance for registration.

The party has also advised the district committees to see that the cadres do not compromise Covid-19 protocols during such voluntary exercise.

With the BJP launching a special initiative called ‘Mera Booth Corona Mukt’ (my booth will be corona free), a 10-point focus has been given by national party president JP Nadda to the party leaders.

A series of activities like setting up of helplines, conducting blood donation camps and making medicines, hospital beds and food available to those in home isolation and for the kin of those in hospital will be carried out.

“The lockdown has restricted the movement of party workers and we are trying our best to offer our assistance by engaging booth level workers,” he said.

The saffron party which has offered to provide all kinds of assistance to the State government in management of Covid-19 pandemic has already set up helplines in 36 organisational districts besides the one at the BJP State headquarters.

Baxipatra said the helplines are flooded with calls seeking assistance for admission of Covid patients in hospital with oxygen and ventilator.