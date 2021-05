By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital reported 1,084 new Covid-19 cases and 1 more fatality in the last 24 hours pushing the active case tally to 10,252 and death toll to 280.

The daily infection count also crossed 1,000 mark in the city for sixth day in a row. As many as 906 cases reported on the day were related to local transmission. The new cases included 44 from Khandagiri and 40 from Patia area. The city reported 906 recoveries on the day.