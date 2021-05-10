STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Volunteers to the rescue of people gasping for breath amid crisis for oxygen cylinders

As Covid patients are struggling to access oxygen cylinders in the Capital city, volunteer groups have come forward to arrange the life saving gas for those in home isolation.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid patients are struggling to access oxygen cylinders in the Capital city, volunteer groups have come forward to arrange the life saving gas for those in home isolation. In Bhubaneswar where more than 80 per cent of the over 10,000 patients are in home isolation, the demand for oxygen cylinders has increased manifold in the last one week. In such testing times, a few volunteers are reaching out to patients at their doorsteps. 

A beneficiary checking an oxygen cylinder
given to him by a volunteer group | Express

Brotherhood Global Foundation, a volunteer organisation, is delivering medical oxygen to critical patients at their homes free of cost. “We have 12 oxygen cylinders that are being circulated among patients who need them,” said founder Sanjit Senapati. 

The organisation procures cylinders from industries by paying them monthly security of `8,000 per cylinder (refundable). The cylinders are filled by the volunteers and supplied to the patients.  Sanjit, who runs the foundation along with his younger brother, said he does not charge a single penny from any patient . “We have a small group of five to six members who contribute from their own pocket for the cause,” he said and added the organisation is aiming to supply oxygen cylinders to at least 10 needy patients at their doorsteps everyday. 

Apart from oxygen, a few voluntary outfits, engaged in organising blood donation camps for Thalassemia patients in the city, have also taken up the task of supplying oxygen to patients in home isolation free of cost. “We usually collect blood for Thalassemia patients. However, during second wave of the pandemic, we received several distressed calls for oxygen and decided to arrange it for patients in need free of cost,” said Safaque Aftab, chairman of the Parivartan Foundation. 

Aftab said more than 30 members are associated with him for the voluntary work and are also distributing oxygen masks and food among the poor in the city.  Brotherhood Global Foundation can be reached at 7978-771-232 and Parivartan Foundation at 9937-052-523. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar oxygen crisis coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp