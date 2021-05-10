Mahanadi Coalfields Limited to set up Kendriya Vidyalayas in Sundargarh, Angul districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has approved setting up of two Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the mineral rich Sundargarh and Angul districts. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the decision to his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan who had requested for establishment of three Kendriya Vidyalayas.

“I am happy to inform you that MCL Board has approved setting up of a Kendriya Vidyalaya each in Sundargarh district (Basundhara area) and Talcher Coalfields of Angul district (Jagannath and Subhadra areas) in reference to demands made by public representatives of the area,” Joshi said in his letter to Pradhan.

In September last year, Pradhan had written to the Coal Minister urging him to direct MCL authorities to initiate measures for establishment of central schools in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts. Pradhan took up the matter with Joshi following requests from Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo.

He justified the demand for setting up more Kendriya Vidyalayas in the three industrial districts where the Gross Enrolment Ratio at primary level is well below the national level. He said the new schools will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on quality education and to increase GER which is enshrined in the National Education Policy 2020.