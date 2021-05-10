STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 60 lakh for feeding stray animals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday released Rs 60 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for feeding stray animals during the lockdown period. 

An animal welfare organisation feeding a stray dog in Bhubaneswar

Express

By Express News Service

The released amount will be spent in five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 NACs of the State. While the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur will get Rs 20,000 each, 48 municipalities will get Rs 5,000 each. Each of the 61 NACs will get Rs 2000 each to feed the cattle, dogs and birds during the lockdown. 

BMC ropes in 3 agencies
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in three private agencies to provide food to stray animals in the city during the lockdown. The move comes a day after the State government announced food for stray animals in urban local bodies with financial support from the CMRF. Three animal welfare organisations - People for Animal, Rehabitat Foundation and Alap - have been roped in by the civic body to distribute food among the stray animals in three zones of the city.

The agencies have been provided three vehicles to distribute food and water in the city. “Around Rs 20,000 will be spent every day as per the government order. The programme is being monitored by BMC officials,” said Deputy Commissioner (animal birth control) Shyama Sundar Sethy. The food will be provided to stray animals till May 19.

Comments

