STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP slams govt for lack of help desks

Demands a patient management system for attendants to get information on patients 

Published: 12th May 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the State is witnessing a quantum jump in daily Covid-19 cases and over 7,700 patients currently undergoing treatment at both private and government hospitals, the failure of Odisha government to put a patient management system in place to enable family members get information on the patients has drawn criticism from the BJP.

It has been more than two weeks, a delegation of the BJP met Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner-cum-nodal officer for Covid management Prem Chandra Choudhury and requested him to set up a help desk with a toll free number in each of the Covid hospitals of the State to provide regular updates about health condition of patients under treatment.

“The Commissioner assured us that it will be done but he failed to keep his promise even after 15 days,” said State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty. Mohanty, who has been assigned the job by the party to coordinate with the BMC and health authorities for admission of critical Covid patients in need of urgent attention, said his party is flooded with calls from family members and relatives of patients not being able to access any information about their health conditions.

In the first wave of the pandemic last year, the government had directed all the dedicated Covid hospitals to set up help desk with a dedicated telephone number, preferably a toll free number. The same practice should continue as the Covid hospitals are out of bound of the patients’ relatives, he said.

He said the party had also suggested to the government to put an electronic display board either outside the Covid hospitals or at a public place which will be easily accessible for providing updates on the health parameters such as oxygen saturation, pulse rate, blood pressure, among others, from a remote location.
Last year, the government had directed hospitals to set up a dedicated conference room outside of the Covid facility with the provision of TV and cameras which can be connected with CCTVs installed inside the facilities so that the attendants can see patients and talk to them.

The government had warned of action against the hospitals if they fail to set up the help desk and do not attend to calls. As the compliance of the help desk is directly related to the overall satisfaction of patients as well as attendants, non-compliance will be seriously viewed. But nothing of that sort is done this time though the Covid situation is worse than that of last year, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 BJP Prem Chandra Choudhury
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp