Cases surge in Capital despite lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Despite lockdown and other restrictions, a record 24.3 per cent jump in the daily infection count was recorded in the State capital in the last 24 hours. The city reported another 1,196 cases - 234 more than the previous day. As many as 962 cases had been reported in the city during the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The new cases were mostly reported from hotspots Patia, Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Old Town, Chandrasekharpur, Laxmisagar, Rasulgarh, Dumduma, Jharpada, Badagada, Tankapani Road, Sailashree Vihar and Unit VI.

As many as 61 new cases were reported from Nayapalli while 57 cases were detected from Old Town. Other places also reported cases in double digits. The active case tally of the State capital reached 10,689 on the day. Two deaths were also reported during the period pushing the death toll to 284. The spike in daily cases despite drop in testing has emerged as a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, in order to streamline testing and avoid crowding, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start drive-in testing facility at its Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar. Drive-in testing facility to facilitate RT-PCR and antigen test is expected to start from Wednesday on a trial basis. If found feasible it will be set up at other places, officials said. Citizens can get themselves tested at the Centre by reaching the spot in a vehicle.

In another development, the BMC started another drive-in inoculation centre at DN Regalia mall for second dose vaccination of people in 45 plus age group. Earlier on the day, the drive-in vaccination camp was started at three new locations, Utkal Kanika Galleria Parking lot, KIIT University, Cricket Stadium and Esplanade Mall parking lot.