STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress misleading people on vaccination drive: Odisha BJP chief

After the Centre decentralised the vaccination process, the party is now talking in different languages. 

Published: 13th May 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for misleading people and indulging in cheap politics over one of the biggest vaccination programmes in the world.

Coming down heavily on the party for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abdicating his responsibility, Sarangi said it was the same party which demanded decentralisation of vaccination. After the Centre decentralised the vaccination process, the party is now talking in different languages. 

Citing the example of Odisha, Sarangi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Prime Minister requesting him to allow the State to procure vaccines from open market for inoculation of people in the age bracket of 18 to 44. Other chief ministers made similar requests. After decentralisation of the vaccination programme, all the NDA-ruled states and some others like Odisha announced free vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44.

“Will Congress president Sonia Gandhi direct chief ministers of her party to make similar announcements?,” she asked. Sarangi said the NDA government at Centre is giving equal importance to each State as far as supply of Covid vaccine is concerned. There is no discriminatory attitude in vaccine supply. Therefore the Congress should stop doing cheap politics. 

Describing Congress as a ‘confused party’, Sarangi said, the conduct of the grand old political outfit in the midst of the pandemic is highly condemnable. The Congress leadership and their chief ministers, who deliberately created vaccine hesitancy and panic among people by misleading them, are contradicting their stand on political considerations. 

The Congress party has shown signs of immaturity by mocking the efforts of scientists, doctors and innovators who developed two indigenous vaccines the entire country is proud of. Even a Chief Minister of a Congress-ruled state indulged in such antics saying he would not allow the vaccine, she said.

“There is lack of coordination among the leaders of the Congress party and the high command as far as vaccination is concerned. Some of the Congress leaders are doing well but their good works are getting drowned in the cacophony of the confusing statements,” she said.

OPCC hits out at Centre over mismanagement 
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for the deteriorating Covid situation in the State. Former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said the Centre and the BJD are now trying to divert attention of the people from the real issues after the inadequacies in handling of Covid situation has come to the fore.

Referring to the propaganda unleashed by the BJP to save image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the second wave swept the country, Kanungo said it is very unfortunate that people are dying by not getting oxygen. He also pointed out the chaotic scenes at vaccination centres all over the country when the BJP celebrated ‘Tika Mahotsav’ from April 11 to 14. He said it was not a mistake on the part of AICC president Sonia Gandhi to point out these drawbacks in the fight against Covid-19 of the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp