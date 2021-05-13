STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Form Covid management panels: Union Minister Pradhan tells Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Says the next 15 days are crucial to contain and control the surge in cases, especially in Odisha

Published: 13th May 2021 08:52 AM

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to set up Covid-19 crisis management committees at village and municipal ward levels comprising members from all political parties for effective management of the pandemic.

Speaking to the Chief Minister over phone from New Delhi, Pradhan said the next 15 days are crucial to contain and control the surge in Covid cases, especially in Odisha. “I suggested the Chief Minister to involve members of the civil society as volunteers and watchdogs to strengthen relief measures and containment efforts at the grassroots level,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Chief Minister informed him about the need to enhance availability of vaccines in the State. Pradhan assured all possible support to Odisha in its battle against the virus, including facilitating smooth supply of vaccine doses, rapid antigen testing kits, Remdesivir and other critical drugs. He also informed Patnaik about his discussion with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya about supply of vaccine and other medical equipment.

He briefed the Chief Minister about the efforts being made by the Centre to further bolster Odisha’s response to the challenges emerging due to the pandemic. “The Centre is working with a ‘whole of government approach’ and doing everything possible to respond and fight back better. By working together with synergistic efforts, both Odisha and the country will combat and win this fight against the pandemic,” Pradhan added.

