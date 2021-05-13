STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha boy donates his savings for police officers on COVID-19 duty

Despite the havoc it continues to wreak across the nation, coronavirus has brought out the best in people even children some of whom are keen to assist the frontline workers. 

Published: 13th May 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Despite the havoc it continues to wreak across the nation, coronavirus has brought out the best in people even children some of whom are keen to assist the frontline workers. Six-year-old Devank Agarwal who donated Rs 11,000 from his piggy bank for police personnel on Covid duty in city is one such child. Devank of Jharpada, a Class-I student, went to Commissionerate police headquarters along with his parents and handed over all his savings to Commissioner SK Priyadarshi on Wednesday.  

Devank’s parents said he donated from his savings to assist police personnel especially the lady staff engaged in Covid duty. The boy once had expressed his wish to accompany his father, who works for an NGO, for an assignment in the city. However, his father refused to take him along fearing he will be taken to task by police personnel carrying out enforcement duty in the city. 

Devank had several questions for his father like where do the police personnel eat while they are on duty and the curiosity fuelled his desire to do something for the men in uniform. The amount donated by the boy may not be significant but it speaks volumes of his intention to help those who are working tirelessly to keep people safe during these testing times.  

