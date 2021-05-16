STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-permission for exempted organisations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has introduced an online system for the exempted organisations to obtain movement passes for their employees during lockdown/shutdown.

The organisations have been asked to collect the e-permission from the website https://cp.erp.quocent.com. They can self generate the e-permission and its copy will be automatically sent to the DCP offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The employees will have to show the e-permission along with their identity cards at the police checkpoints in Twin City while commuting to their offices and during their return journeys.

“As per the lockdown guidelines, IT, ITeS and other organisations providing essential services have been permitted to function with limited number of employees. There are no passes this time, but to streamline the process an online system has been developed where the employers can self generate e-permission and provide the authorisation to their employees,” said Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi.

So far, over 100 organisations have obtained the e-permission for their employees. In case any organisation is not able to self generate the e-permission, they will have to issue the authorisation letter to their employees and e-mail the copy to the DCP offices, he clarified.

The Commissioner warned that action will be taken if any organisation is found to be violating the lockdown guidelines.

