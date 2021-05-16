Expert panel to guide Odisha vaccination policy, COVID management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Saturday announced a high-powered advisory committee led by Dr Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), to guide the State’s vaccination policy and Covid management.

Making this announcement, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said eminent doctors like Devi Shetty, Ramakanta Panda and some reputed health scientists are part of the committee. The group will advise on expeditious vaccination of all ages of population, and requirement of infrastructure and skilled manpower to tackle the pandemic in future.

With scientists predicting a third wave which is likely to affect more children, young generation and vulnerable sections of the society, Mahapatra said the government is planning well in advance to be fully equipped so far as infrastructure, doctors, nurses and other skilled manpower are concerned to handle the situation.

“The advice of the committee will be implemented forthwith and the best practices of Covid management in the world will be replicated,” he said.

The government has floated a global tender on Friday for procurement of 3.8 crore doses of vaccines. If everything goes as per the plan, the tender will be finalised by May 28 and order will be placed. The successful bidders will be asked to ensure supply of the vaccines within four months, he added. Referring to the pandemic situation in the State, the Chief Secretary said the positivity rate in 10 districts, mostly in western Odisha, is either stagnant or showing a declining trend during the lockdown.

Stating that the daily number of Covid cases is hovering in the range of 10,000 to 12,000 during the 10 days of lockdown, Mahapatra said around 8,000 patients were under treatment during the peak of Covid last year.

Now, around 15,000 people are admitted in different hospitals of the State out of which nearly 3,000 are in ICU, he added.

He appeals the people to realise the gravity of the situation and be careful. There should not be any compromise with Covid guidelines.

“The Chief Minister has been repeatedly making appeal to the people to stay indoor and support the government in its fight against the pandemic. I expect the people will extend similar cooperation they had given to the government last year,” he said.