Two including West Bengal native held for murder in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Saturday arrested two persons including a native of West Bengal for the murder of Jagannath Moharana (31) on May 9 near Sardeipur village within Dhauli police limits.

Police said the accused, Ajay Moharana of Ganjam district and Anup Bar of Purba Medinipur in West Bengal had a business rivalry with the deceased.

Jagannath and Anup used to work for Ajay’s father. Jagannath later parted ways and was supposed to get some money from Ajay’s father. Ajay then hatched a conspiracy with Anup and an associate to kill Jagannath. Anup attacked Jagannath on his head with a stone and cut his throat with a blade.

He died on the spot. The body of the deceased, a native of Kodala in Ganjam district, was recovered near Sardeipur village on the banks of Bhargavi river. SSA manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused.