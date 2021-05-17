Odisha yet to release its share of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The daily wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 20 migration-prone blocks of the State have been slashed as the State government has not released its share.

Labourers in the migration-prone blocks are paid Rs 308 daily under the MGNREGS. However, since March 31, only Rs 215 has been deposited daily in their accounts instead of the full amount, sources said. The wage released for the workers was the Central share, while the State government is yet to release its share.

As many as 85,331 persons were given jobs in Bangomunda, Belpara, Khaprakhol, Muribahal, Titlagarh and Tureikela blocks. However, statistics gathered from the block offices point towards the fact that the labourers were underpaid.

The government had announced that it has made provision of Rs 2,000 crore under MGNREGS in 2021-22 budget to provide minimum wage in 20 migration-prone blocks of Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.

Congress MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja demanded that the State government should immediately release its share of MGNREGS fund so that workers will get full wages.