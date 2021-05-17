STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Vaccination mismanagement continues in Bhubaneswar

Even as the State government claims no vaccine shortage in Bhubaneswar, many eligible beneficiaries were deprived of the jabs on Sunday due to sheer mismanagement.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the State government claims no vaccine shortage in Bhubaneswar, many eligible beneficiaries were deprived of the jabs on Sunday due to sheer mismanagement. Close to 100 registered beneficiaries of 45+ age group, who had registered slots for vaccination at East Coast Railway Hospital in Mancheswar here, returned without taking their shots as the session site remained shut. 

Nitish, who took his 62-year-old mother to the vaccination centre, said, “My mother had been allotted the slot on May 16 evening from 5 pm to 6 pm. However, when we reached at East Coast Community Centre on the hospital premises, we found it locked and no staff was present for vaccination,” he said.

Nitish and some other beneficiaries, after waiting for over 30 minutes, came to know that no vaccination will take place at the site on the day. While the hospital authorities, couldn’t be reached for their comments, the beneficiaries said they were asked to contact the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is managing the vaccination programme in the city. 

Though the Health department on Saturday announced that vaccination will take place at five session sites in the city, the BMC neither shared any details on it nor informed about the places where the inoculation will take place. Apart from the mess at the vaccination centre, some beneficiaries alleged that they were unable to book slot for the drive-in vaccination which will resume on Monday at five places in the city. BMC officials couldn’t be reached for their comments.

Session sites at ward level demanded
Bhubaneswar: With BMC planning to ramp up vaccination drive in the city, the former corporators have demanded to set up session sites at ward level for smooth inoculation of eligible beneficiaries. Raghunath Mohanty, former corporator of Ward no 63 in the city, said there are around 10,000 people in different slums of the area who are facing difficulties to visit vaccination centres located in other wards during the lockdown. The civic body must consider the proposal for welfare of the slum dwellers. The BMC has opened vaccination sites in 26 government-run healthcare facilities to vaccinate people in the 18-44 and 45+ age groups. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar covid vaccine coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp