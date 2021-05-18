STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar records sharp decline in coronavirus cases

Published: 18th May 2021 09:29 AM

Covid Testing (Image for representation)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Monday recorded a sharp decline in daily Covid cases.  The city reported 864 cases in the last 24 hours, down by 36 per cent a day before. The city’s daily tally on the day  was the lowest in the last two weeks. As many as 1,353 new cases were reported from the city in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning.  

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the new cases include 730 infections due to local transmission. The city also reported 936 fresh recoveries bringing down the active case tally to 12,021 on Monday from 12,906 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after starting doorstep testing for elderly citizens in the city, the BMC announced to extend the facility to pregnant women.Civic body officials said they have received good response from citizens aged above 60 years who are pre-booking their requests by calling the 1929 call centre at Bhubaneswar Operations Centre of Bhubaneswar Smart City office for swab collection.

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said testing facilities would be strengthened and all age groups would get proper attention for testing through urban primary health centres, urban community health centres, special facilities and the mobile testing vans across the corporation limits.BMC officials said pregnant women can also call the 1929 call centre between 8 am and 11 am to pre-book appointment for testing. 

Comments

