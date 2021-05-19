STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man held for selling fake identity cards in Bhubaneswar

Behera had downed the shutters of his shop after the lockdown came into force and started making fabricated identity cards with names of various companies including IT and media firms. 

Published: 19th May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  City police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly making and selling fake identity cards to citizens so that they do not face any hassles while commuting during lockdown/weekend shutdown. The accused, Subhash Behera of Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district was staying in Niladri Vihar within Chandrasekharpur police limits and was engaged in making and selling identity cards of various educational institutions in the city. 

Behera had downed the shutters of his shop after the lockdown came into force and started making fabricated identity cards with names of various companies including IT and media firms.  Police said a few citizens were found carrying the fake identity cards during checks. During probe, it came to fore that Behera was making and selling identity cards for Rs 200 per unit. “Over 60 fake identity cards were seized from Behera. A case has been registered and he was apprehended,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

Police had observed that the movement of vehicles remained high in the Twin City during the lockdown/weekend shutdown. As many citizens continued to commute by showing identity cards and without any authorisation letter issued by their companies, the Commissionerate Police recently introduced an online system to obtain e-permission for employees of exempted organisations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar fake identity coronavirus covid
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp