Man held for selling fake identity cards in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly making and selling fake identity cards to citizens so that they do not face any hassles while commuting during lockdown/weekend shutdown. The accused, Subhash Behera of Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district was staying in Niladri Vihar within Chandrasekharpur police limits and was engaged in making and selling identity cards of various educational institutions in the city.

Behera had downed the shutters of his shop after the lockdown came into force and started making fabricated identity cards with names of various companies including IT and media firms. Police said a few citizens were found carrying the fake identity cards during checks. During probe, it came to fore that Behera was making and selling identity cards for Rs 200 per unit. “Over 60 fake identity cards were seized from Behera. A case has been registered and he was apprehended,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

Police had observed that the movement of vehicles remained high in the Twin City during the lockdown/weekend shutdown. As many citizens continued to commute by showing identity cards and without any authorisation letter issued by their companies, the Commissionerate Police recently introduced an online system to obtain e-permission for employees of exempted organisations.