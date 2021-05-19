STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Auction date of coal mines extended

The Centre on March 2 had released its second tranche of auction for commercial coal mining after commencement of the auction regime since 2014. 

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Ministry of Coal has extended the date for submission of bids for the second tranche of auction of 67 coal mines including 14 from Odisha. The response to the auction is tremendous despite surge in Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in many states. The Ministry, the nominated authority for auction, has received good response for 50 coal blocks as per the tender documents sold.

“The response to this auction tranche till now has been tremendous which is reflected in around 50 mine-specific tender documents purchased by the bidders till date while many other prospective bidders are in the process of registration and purchase of the tender documents from the auction portal,” the Ministry said. The date for purchase of tender document has been extended to enable interested parties to travel to mine locations for inspection once the lockdown restrictions are removed from different states, it added.

The Centre on March 2 had released its second tranche of auction for commercial coal mining after commencement of the auction regime since 2014.  The 14 coal blocks from Odisha that will go under the hammer are Mahanadi, Machhakata, Nuagaon Telisahi, Ramchandi promotion block, Alaknanda, Bartap, Burapahar, Dip Extension of Belpahar, Dip Side of Chatabar, Kardabahal-Brahmanbil, Kosala West, Phuljhari East and West, Saradhapur North and Tentuloi.

Mahanadi and Machhakata coal blocks in Angul district having a reserve of about 3,394 million tonne were allocated to some of the PSUs of Maharashtra and Gujarat in 2007 while the Nuagaon Telisahi block was allocated to Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation. 

These coal blocks were part of the 204 blocks which were cancelled by the Supreme Court in September 2014 due to irregularities in the allocation process. While 23 mines will be auctioned under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act-2015, around 44 blocks will be put under auction under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulations) Act.

Under the hammer

14 coal blocks from Odisha to be auctioned
3,394 million tonne reserves at Mahanadi and Machhakata coal blocks 
23 mines to be auctioned under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act-2015
44 blocks to be auctioned under Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulations) Act

