Odisha government seeks public help in rehabilitation of Covid orphans

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has requested the public to assist the administration in rehabilitation of children who have been rendered orphaned or helpless due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Any person coming across children below the age of 18 who have been orphaned or have parents who have been under treatment in Covid hospitals or in isolation may contact the helpline numbers or get in touch with Child Protection Officer for immediate rescuing of these children,” said the Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti department.

The department has issued dedicated helpline 1098, OSCPSR helpline 1800-345-4494 and State Covid helpline 104 for immediate tracking of children in vulnerable situations. The department has so far identified 4 vulnerable children and kept them in child care institutions (CCIs). Reviewing the steps taken by the department for protection of children affected by the pandemic, Principal Secretary W&CD department Anu Garg said temporary homes have been created in 30 districts to keep the distressed children whose families were affected by Covid second wave.

She said virtual training to CCI functionaries have been provided on Covid prevention and infection management in their institutions. Outsiders’ entry to the CCIs is strictly prohibited and mapping of staff has been done to restrict their movements. The department has prepared a ‘Corona calendar’ and implemented it in CCIs for creative engagement of children. Besides, a psycho-social manual has been prepared in local language and training of the trainers conducted on its implementation.

Financial assistance to all CCIs has been ensured and mandatory inspections are conducted through virtual visits. Isolation facilities have been created in CCIs in every district. There are over 8,500 children in 238 CCIs with more than 2,000 care-givers. Tracking each case of infection is done on a regular basis.

Garg said Whatsapp groups of sarpanchs have been created in every district as they are the chairpersons of the child protection committees at panchayat level. Those cases that require intervention are reported through this platform.