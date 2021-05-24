Tata Sons, TCS donate four ventilators to Bhubaneswar's Utkal Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As part of their CSR initiatives, Tata Sons and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have donated four PB-560 ventilators to Utkal Hospital here to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Utkal Hospital CFO Arun Khillar received the ventilators from TCS Regional HR head KP Tripathy and another TCS official Bimal Kumar Roul. "We hope this small contribution of Tata Group and TCS will help the needy save their valuable lives and fight the COVID," said TCS delivery centre head, Bhubaneswar, Sarita Mishra. The company is also planning to donate few more ventilators to other hospitals in the State.

Youth held for social activist's murder

ROURKELA: Sector-3 police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old youth on the charge of murdering social activist Minakshi Dhar during a snatching incident on May 12. The accused, Satyajit Swain, had snatched Minakshi’s bag while she was on way home at Shakti Nagar on a two-wheeler. Minakshi fell from her bike and sustained critical head injuries. She succumbed on May 21 at JP Hospital.