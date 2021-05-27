STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cyclone Yaas triggers flood fear in Odisha's Similipal

Parts of the forests in Bhanjabasa, Jashipur reported over 300 mm rainfall in 10 hours on the day, while three more places recorded around 250 mm precipitation.

Published: 27th May 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials and volunteers check on a villager staying inside Similipal | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas which battered two north coastal districts - Bhadrak and Balasore - on Wednesday triggered heavy rainfall in Similipal raising fear of flash flood in the river catchments of the 2,750 square km tiger reserve.

Parts of the forests in Bhanjabasa, Jashipur reported over 300 mm rainfall in 10 hours on the day, while three more places recorded around 250 mm precipitation. Bhanjabasa in Similipal South recorded 324 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm, while Barehipani and Nawana North forests within the core area of the tiger reserve reported 263 mm and 244.4 mm rainfall in this period. 

Ramatirtha in Similipal North reported 241 mm rainfall, while places like Thakurmunda, Kendumundi, Podadiha, Kabatghai also recorded rainfall of around 140 to 170 mm. The system has led to a sudden rise in water level in 11 river systems of the tiger reserve putting forest officials on high alert.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said they are keeping an eye on water level of Budhabalanga river which is increasing at an alarming rate due to incessant rain triggered by the cyclonic system in Similipal. Apart from Budhabalanga, water level in other river catchments including Khairi Bhandan, Khadkei, Khairi, Polpala, East Deo and West Deo also rose.

“Rainfall may cross 400 mm in some of these places as the impact of the cyclone will last for a few more hours,” said Similipal South Wildlife Division Deputy Director JD Pati. Officials and staff are on alert to deal with possible flash flood like situation.

STR Deputy Director and Similipal North DFO Sai Kiran informed that the cyclone has led to large scale uprooting of trees. “Our teams will rush to the field as soon as the storm crosses the area to assess the impact and carry out restoration, if required,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclonic storm Yaas Similipal flash flood Odisha
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp