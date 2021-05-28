STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Oppsition slams Odisha govt over ‘Pucca Ghar’ claims

Quoting government statistics, Patnaik said more than seven lakh people including 1.9 lakh from Balasore were evacuated to cyclone shelters.

Published: 28th May 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Opposition BJP and Congress on Thursday hit out at the State government over implementation of its ‘Pucca Ghar Yojana’ after the latter claimed to have shifted more than seven lakh people from thatched houses and low-lying areas to cyclone shelters before very severe cyclone Yaas crossed Odisha coast.

“If the government’s propaganda of providing concrete houses to lakhs of people is true, what was the need of shifting them to cyclone shelters ahead of the storm,” questioned deputy leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi. 

Sethi said that the Centre had sanctioned eight lakh concrete houses for the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). But during every cyclone, the State government claims shifting lakhs of people to safer places, he said, adding, this has raised questions on the implementation of the Pucca Ghar scheme.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik also criticised the government over the issue. Quoting government statistics, Patnaik said more than seven lakh people including 1.9 lakh from Balasore were evacuated to cyclone shelters.

Odisha has faced eight storms of varying intensities since the 1999 super cyclone and every time the government claims to have shifted more people, he said.  “Let the government clarify about the lakhs of Pucca Ghar which it claimed to have provided to the people,” Patnaik said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Pucca Ghar Yojana Odisha Cyclone yaas
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp